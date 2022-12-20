Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications

The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.

Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have responded.

The companies announced Monday they will limit purchases of children’s pain relief products.

Walgreens will allow six over-the-counter purchases, while CVS will allow customers to buy just two pain relief products either online or in person.

CVS says it also is working with its suppliers to meet the demand.

The U.S. is grappling with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. (CNN, POOL, KCAL/KCBS, Johns Hopkins University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

FILE - The committee’s referrals to the Justice Department carry no legal weight since federal...
Trump referral: What laws the Jan. 6 panel says were broken
(Source: MGN)
Metro, airport snow teams prep for possible winter weather
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks.
Attorney representing Weinstein accusers reacts to guilty verdict