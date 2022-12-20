EKY sheriff’s deputies take Grinch into custody, prevent him from stealing Christmas

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in one Eastern Kentucky county made a crucial arrest on Monday, one that could end up saving Christmas.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of their arrest of the Grinch in the parking lot of the Whitesburg Walmart.

Sheriff Mickey Stines said Deputy Mike Enfusse spotted the mean one at the store, put the cuffs on him and took him to the Letcher County Detention Center, putting an end to his Christmas stealing days.

No mugshot was available on the jail’s website as of this post.

Also, the whereabouts of his faithful companion Max are not known at this time.

Merry Christmas!

