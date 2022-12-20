Fire officials provide safety tips for winter weather

Contact Troubleshooters
When it comes to staying warm for the holidays, fire officials are providing warnings to help protect from potential fire hazards.(WIBW)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When it comes to staying warm for the holidays, fire officials are providing warnings to help protect from potential fire hazards.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said there’s a number of tips people should be aware of when trying to heat their homes.

For one, space heaters should be plugged directly into the wall and should not be plugged into a power strip.

Homeowners with fireplaces should also make sure there is a three-feet barrier and a guard in front of it to prevent embers from flying out.

Furnaces should also be regularly inspected, and kitchen appliances and cars should not be used to heat a home.

“We see that often times,” Cooper said. “People turning on their stove or their oven, that’s not only a fire hazard, but it also emits carbon monoxide and other toxic gases that can easily build up in the home and be very hazardous to your family.”

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors should have working batteries, as Cooper said they are the best chance to survive a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

People who need help with smoke detectors can call 311 for assistance.

