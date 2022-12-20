FORECAST: One more calm day before a winter storm arrives

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (12/22/22)

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER STORM WATCH - West of Louisville Thursday night into early Friday

Rain arrives Thursday, quickly changes to accumulating snow by Thursday night

Flash freeze, snow, and extreme cold cause travel issues Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will stay mainly clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, the first day of Winter, in advance of our big Arctic blast for later in the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s once again.

Rain showers are possible Wednesday night as temperatures only drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Rain showers will be happening off and on Thursday, but the Arctic front will pass through Thursday evening, quickly changing the rain to snow and taking temperatures down in a big way.

We’ll go from the 40s Thursday afternoon to near 0° by Friday morning.

With the quick temperature plunge we’ll see a flash freeze take place, where any remaining moisture on the roads from the rain freezes into ice.

Snowfall totals on top of those slick roads will be 2-4″ in Louisville early Friday morning, with higher totals northwest of the city, and lower totals southeast.

Even though snow will stop falling by sunrise Friday, it’ll blow around all day with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

This will also take wind chills down to -25° in some spots, with actual air temperatures in the single digits all day long.

This is extreme cold!

