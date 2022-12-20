Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: One more calm day before a winter storm arrives

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (12/22/22)
  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER STORM WATCH - West of Louisville Thursday night into early Friday
  • Rain arrives Thursday, quickly changes to accumulating snow by Thursday night
  • Flash freeze, snow, and extreme cold cause travel issues Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will stay mainly clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, the first day of Winter, in advance of our big Arctic blast for later in the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s once again.

Rain showers are possible Wednesday night as temperatures only drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Rain showers will be happening off and on Thursday, but the Arctic front will pass through Thursday evening, quickly changing the rain to snow and taking temperatures down in a big way.

We’ll go from the 40s Thursday afternoon to near 0° by Friday morning.

With the quick temperature plunge we’ll see a flash freeze take place, where any remaining moisture on the roads from the rain freezes into ice.

Snowfall totals on top of those slick roads will be 2-4″ in Louisville early Friday morning, with higher totals northwest of the city, and lower totals southeast.

Even though snow will stop falling by sunrise Friday, it’ll blow around all day with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

This will also take wind chills down to -25° in some spots, with actual air temperatures in the single digits all day long.

This is extreme cold!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

Latest News

Louisville Water's Kelly Dearing Smith shares tips on preparing customers for winter weather...
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Water shares how to protect pipes during cold temps
Grocery store generic
Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze
Winter weather driving tips
Kentucky State Police share winter driving tips
With blizzard-like conditions expected for many in Kentucky and Indiana, several water...
Prepare for cold weather as freezing temperatures can damage pipes