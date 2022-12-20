FORECAST: Some welcomed sunshine today

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (12/22/22)

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

No weather issues through Thursday morning

Rain, crashing temperatures, flash freeze, snow with blizzard-like conditions late Thursday night

Alert Days declared for Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day with high temperatures a bit milder into the 40s.

We’ll keep the skies mainly clear overnight. This will allow us to slide into the upper teens and low 20s.

Clouds increase ahead of this week’s Arctic system on Wednesday, which is the first day of Winter. Highs tomorrow will be near average, hovering in the 40s.

Tomorrow evening looks cloudy and dry. Light rain showers move in very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The main focus is still the winter storm that arrives Thursday night. We’ll see the rain move in early Thursday but the temperature drop that will arrive after 8 p.m. Thursday will switch the rain to snow as the wind significantly increases. The combination of wind gusts between 40-50 MPH, intense cold, and accumulating snow will lead to near-blizzard conditions for the northern half of WAVE Country through Thursday night into Friday.

WAVE Weather Alert Days remain in place for this event.

