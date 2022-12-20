Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

GM recalling Bolt EVs; seat belt problem could cause fires

FILE - The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold Bolt electric vehicle on display in...
FILE - The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold Bolt electric vehicle on display in front of a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix a seat belt problem that can cause fires.

The recall covers certain Bolt hatchbacks from the 2017 to 2023 model years, but does not include Bolt utility vehicles or Bolts made for Cruise, GM’s autonomous vehicle unit.

GM said in a statement Tuesday that in rare cases, exhaust gases from the front seat belt pretensioners can come in contact with carpet fibers after a crash, potentially causing a fire. The company found three reports of fires that could have been caused by the problem. The severity of those was unknown.

Dealers will install metal foil along the carpet near the pretensioner exhaust. Some vehicles will get a pretensioner cover.

Seat belt pretensioners have sensors that determine a crash is imminent, and they pull a passenger into the proper seating position before a crash, slowing the passenger’s speed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

Latest News

This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
GRRAND Intake of Amish Puppy Mill Goldens and Labs from Ohio
Organization working to rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from Ohio puppy mill
First, Shanel Constantino says her car was stolen. Then, she says the fight with insurance began.
‘It hurts’: Mom says her car was stolen, trashed with Christmas gifts inside
Two young migrants from Venezuela share a coloring book while waiting for help in downtown El...
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
Suddenly even shopping for holiday food has become more stressful, as threatening weather...
Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze