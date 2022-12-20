‘It’s bittersweet’: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer discusses end of term, 12-year tenure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Outgoing Louisville mayor Greg Fischer sits down at the end of his term to discuss his 12 years served as Louisville’s leader.

“It’s bittersweet,” Fischer said during an interview with WAVE News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez. “Good news is with term limits, you don’t have a decision to make. So it’s nice not being voted out of office, but I feel full.”

Fischer said looking back, some of the things he was most proud of during his term included economic development within the city, development of West Louisville and improvements in transport with the Ohio River Bridges Project.

He said despite some of the challenges that came his way as the city’s leader, he would not do anything differently.

“Everything moves so fast that you want to reflect always on things to improve, but we’ve always had a good plan, we’ve worked and reacted as best we can as challenges have risen in the city, so you kind of just want to keep getting better everyday,” Fischer said.

Some of the challenges that faced the city included the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department following the death of Breonna Taylor and the LMPD Explorers incident.

Fischer said during 2020, the city struggled with both the COVID-19 pandemic as well as racial justice protests. He said he was happy with the fact the police department could be audited to find and correct any issues.

“Can you stop those types of things from happening, and that would really be my goal from every department to be able to go that deep,” Fischer said, “so if there’s misbehavior or people cutting corners in a police department, one, can you stop that from happening? And two, if there’s a culture that allows that to happen, how do you disrupt that culture?”

Fischer also discussed the large number of LMPD officers who have retired or resigned from the force in the past few years.

“It’s a tough job, and what we’ve done on that is make sure that we take some of those responsibilities off police officers, like responding to homelessness, responding to people with mental health crisis,” Fischer said, “because we ask our police officers to do too much. Then when the legislator took the pensions away from police officers as well, you’re taking a look at a profession where you can make as much in a non life-threatening job as you could a police department. That needs to be changed.”

Fischer also said investments made in violence prevention programs have helped the city in levels of gun violence.

“Shootings are down 30%, homicides are down 10%, homicides would be down even more except domestic violence homicides have now increased, so we’ve got to keep investing in intervention and prevention.”

The outgoing mayor provided a couple words for Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg as he is scheduled to take office on Jan. 2, 2023.

“It’s all about being clear on what your values are, you know, we always focus on life-long learning, health and compassion; economic opportunity to create wealth for people so everybody can be along for the ride,” Fischer said. “Everybody’s got to feel that they’ve got a bright future.”

As for Fischer’s future, he said while he may not run for any other offices, he does enjoy helping people.

“If there’s ever an opportunity where I can do that at scale and bring some of the experience that I had, I want to do that,” Fischer said. “Because I feel we’re all born to make a difference.”

