KYTC: I-264 West ramp to I-64 East immediate closure announced

By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced an immediate closure of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East in western Jefferson County.

The closure on Tuesday is until 3 p.m. This is due to a crew replacing an expansion joint on the bridge that carries the off-ramp, according to a KYTC release.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

