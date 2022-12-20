KYTC: I-264 West ramp to I-64 East immediate closure announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced an immediate closure of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East in western Jefferson County.

The closure on Tuesday is until 3 p.m. This is due to a crew replacing an expansion joint on the bridge that carries the off-ramp, according to a KYTC release.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

