Louisville pediatrician says November was the worst flu month she's ever seen

Louisville pediatrician says November was the worst flu month she’s ever seen
By David Ochoa
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six children in Kentucky have died from the flu this season, tying a record set during the 2019-2020 flu season. And we’re only in December.

Three of those deaths happened in the past week. According to the Department of Public Health, none of the kids who died had gotten a flu shot.

Dr. Steven Stack of the Public Health Department says this flu season is on track to be the worst in Kentucky in the last 10 years.

Pediatrician Dr. Karen Abrams says November might’ve been the worst she’s ever seen.

“We had the most office visits we’ve ever had,” Abrams said. “We were seeing so many patients, that we called a lot of our well-checkups that were older kids to see if they could postpone.”

Abrams said in a typical flu season, they’ll see around four flu patients a day.

In November, they were seeing 12 flu patients a day on top of non-flu patients.

“To see more than 28, 25, patients a day is a lot for us because we give a lot of time for our well-checkups,” Abrams said. “And we like to give our patients time. They were seeing in the 30s, we were seeing in the 30s. That’s exhausting.”

Abrams said they’ve seen flu and strep throat together more than ever. But less than a week from Christmas, things have steadied.

“It does seem to be down,” Abrams said. “And now the kids are out of school which should help. But it’s definitely decreased. We can just tell from our patient volume,”

Abrams said once the kids are back in school, they start to see a rise in cases again.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health said fewer than 40% of children within the state have gotten their flu shot this season, and are urging parents to take their kids to get their shot.

“The younger the child, you can get more severe flu disease,” Abrams said. “There is no downside to getting the flu shot.”

The CDC recommends everyone more than six months old should get the flu vaccine. Especially kids younger than five and people with medical conditions.

