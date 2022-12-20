Metro, airport snow teams prep for possible winter weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville prepares for the possibility of snow and extreme cold, organizations around the city are also making preparations for what the end of the week may bring.

Salvador Melendez and Louisville Metro’s Snow Team are spending Monday checking the equipment, watching the forecast, and making sure they have the correct plan of action, which changes based on the temperature.

“The materials that we use are only effective or efficient to a certain degree,” Melendez said. “Once it drops to below a certain point, I believe 25 degrees, it becomes a matter of repetition and making sure that you are overapplying that material.”

While Metro crews prepare to plow and salt the roads, the Snow Team at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is preparing to plow the runways and deice the planes.

The airport’s state-of-the-art equipment helps crews remove more snow from the property faster.

During the height of peak season, airport leaders told WAVE News they can expect 600 to 650 flights a day for UPS alone, numbers they’ve invested millions to maintain, even through the snow and ice.

“The airlines will make decisions for the passenger flights,” Natalie Chaudoin said. “They will be the ones that make the call whether a flight will be delayed or potentially canceled. But the airport authority itself, our airfield never closes. We have two snow teams that work toggled 12-hour shifts one on, one-off, to ensure that our airfield is always open and always operational.”

Chaudoin told WAVE News possible cancellations and delays in different parts of the country can have a domino effect on Louisville’s airport. She also advised people to stay up to date on the statuses of their flights.

