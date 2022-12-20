Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Organization working to rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from Ohio puppy mill

GRRAND Intake of Amish Puppy Mill Goldens and Labs from Ohio
GRRAND Intake of Amish Puppy Mill Goldens and Labs from Ohio(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization is working to help rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Ohio.

The Golden Retriever Rescue & Adoption of Needy Dogs, also known as GRRAND, is trying to get these dogs ready for adoption and foster programs.

Jane Sonntag, a representative from GRRAND said the dogs aren’t ready for adoption. For a lot of them, this might be their first time touching grass.

However, they are looking for experienced foster owners.

“They all need above-ground fences, another stable dog in the home,” Sonntag said. “We want them to go to adult houses, preferably with people who are experienced working with these breading and hoarding dogs because they are different.”

GRRAND is renting the facility to take care of the dog thanks to the Kentucky Humane Society.

If you are unable to foster one of the rescued dogs, you can donate by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

Latest News

Suddenly even shopping for holiday food has become more stressful, as threatening weather...
Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze
Final plans are waiting on forecasts closer to the storm.
Power companies stage workers, equipment ahead of storm
Outgoing Louisville mayor Greg Fischer sits down at the end of his term to discuss his 12 years...
‘It’s bittersweet’: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer discusses end of term, 12-year tenure
Malakai Roberts was struck by a bullet in the temple, leaving him blind, while inside his...
7-year-old boy blinded by gun violence joins 2X Game Changers youth advisory board