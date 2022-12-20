Organization working to rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from Ohio puppy mill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization is working to help rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Ohio.

The Golden Retriever Rescue & Adoption of Needy Dogs, also known as GRRAND, is trying to get these dogs ready for adoption and foster programs.

Jane Sonntag, a representative from GRRAND said the dogs aren’t ready for adoption. For a lot of them, this might be their first time touching grass.

However, they are looking for experienced foster owners.

“They all need above-ground fences, another stable dog in the home,” Sonntag said. “We want them to go to adult houses, preferably with people who are experienced working with these breading and hoarding dogs because they are different.”

GRRAND is renting the facility to take care of the dog thanks to the Kentucky Humane Society.

If you are unable to foster one of the rescued dogs, you can donate by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.