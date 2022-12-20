Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager.

Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. found Johnson’s body.

No arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the LMPD online portal.

