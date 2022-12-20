Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager.
Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. found Johnson’s body.
No arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the LMPD online portal.
