Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood.
The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police.
Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest through its social media pages. The pictures, which were taken from surveillance video, show a man in a black jacket, black pants and a white and black cap walking through the store with a cart full of items.
Less than two hours after releasing the photos, a department spokesperson said they have identified the man.
The name of the man has not been released.
