Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood.

The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police.

Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest through its social media pages. The pictures, which were taken from surveillance video, show a man in a black jacket, black pants and a white and black cap walking through the store with a cart full of items.

Less than two hours after releasing the photos, a department spokesperson said they have identified the man.

The name of the man has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

