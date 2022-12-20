Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood.

The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police.

Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest through its social media pages. The pictures, which were taken from surveillance video, show a man in a black jacket, black pants and a white and black cap walking through the store with a cart full of items.

Less than two hours after releasing the photos, a department spokesperson said they have identified the man.

The name of the man has not been released.

