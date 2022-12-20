Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police searching for person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood.

LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest on Tuesday through its social media pages.

The felony theft happened on Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police.

The pictures show a man in a black jacket, black pants and a white and black cap walking through the store with a cart full of items.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

Latest News

With blizzard-like conditions expected for many in Kentucky and Indiana, several water...
Prepare for cold weather as freezing temperatures can damage pipes
Captain Dick Tong.
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
Honor Flights Bluegrass is encouraging people to send Christmas cards to 105-year-old WWII...
Nonprofit encourages sending Christmas cards to WWII veteran in Oldham County
Clarksville Community School Corporation Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Allred began his...
Clarksville School administrator spreads holiday cheer as ‘Elf on the Shelf’