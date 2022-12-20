Police searching for person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood.

LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest on Tuesday through its social media pages.

The felony theft happened on Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police.

The pictures show a man in a black jacket, black pants and a white and black cap walking through the store with a cart full of items.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

