Power companies stage workers, equipment ahead of storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 48 hours, a winter storm could whack WAVE Country. The forecast calls for bitter cold, high winds, and ice. Power companies are watching the forecasts constantly, planning where to put repair crews and supplies.

The planning work is in full swing at utility supply yards. Repair crews are stocking their trucks while companies decide where to stage workers and supplies ahead of a major winter storm.

“Our crews are already packing their trucks, with extra supplies, wire, fuses, transformers,” said Mary Beth Dennis, communications director for Shelby Energy Cooperative.

In the yard, workers weighed spools of power line. They’re calculating how many feet of line are already coiled ready to be sent out where needed.

“We stage our stuff off of where we think is going to be bad, what we think we’ll need in those areas, should the potential storm be as bad as they say,” said Dennis.

The power companies said customers can do a few simple things to get ready as well in case the lights go out.

“Making sure your phone’s charged, or a portable radio to monitor the weather, making sure your flashlights are working those are all really good easy steps you can take to prepare in advance,” said McKenzie Barbknecht, a Duke Energy spokesperson.

Jot down the phone number or website for your power company. If the storm knocks out power, customers can help the utilities know where to send workers.

“It allows us to identify an outage as soon as possible so we can deploy a crew so they can get out there and address an outage,” Barbknecht said.

Repair crews will focus on getting the lights back on for critical buildings like police, fire or water systems. Then they’ll turn their attention to the biggest groups of customers first.

“If a substation goes down, that goes first, because it powers on more people and then we work down the line,” said Dennis.

Re-energizing lines that could be stricken from expected ice, high winds, and bitter cold temperatures.

Duke Energy will pull crews from parts of their service area that are going to be less impacted. The co-ops do something similar, first focusing on power problems in their area, then the state, and then going where more help is needed.

