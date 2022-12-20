Contact Troubleshooters
Prepare for cold weather as freezing temperatures can damage pipes

With blizzard-like conditions expected for many in Kentucky and Indiana, several water companies are urging customers to prepare themselves from freezing pipes.(KSLA)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With blizzard-like conditions expected for many in Kentucky and Indiana, several water companies are urging customers to prepare themselves from freezing pipes.

Frozen pipes can often damage plumbing systems and can cost homeowners thousands of dollars to fix damages caused by cracked or burst pipes.

Water companies, such as Louisville Water and the Indiana American Water Company, are sharing winterization tips that can help prevent damage before it happens.

Latest Forecast from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team

Uninsulated pipes throughout a person’s home can be wrapped with foam insulation or electric heating tape as long as manufacturer’s instructions are followed to prevent fire hazards.

Garage doors and crawl space vent doors should also be closed ahead of freezing weather.

Cabinets in kitchen and bathroom areas should be left open to allow warm air to circulate, and faucets should be allowed to drip to keep water flowing through the pipes.

Any cracks and holes in outside walls should also be sealed with caulk to prevent cold air from getting near any plumbing.

Officials also state the thermostat to homes should be set to no lower than 55 degrees, which is safe for pipes.

Customers should also know where their shut-off valve is in case of an emergency.

For more information, visit the Louisville Water or Indiana American Water websites.

