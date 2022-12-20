Contact Troubleshooters
Safe Haven Baby Box dedicates new Louisville location

Louisville Fire Department has debuted a new location for parents to anonymously surrender...
Louisville Fire Department has debuted a new location for parents to anonymously surrender their babies.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department has debuted a new location for parents to anonymously surrender their babies.

The Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated at the department’s Engine 16 location at 1500 South Sixth Street on Tuesday morning.

According to a release, the Safe Haven Baby Box is the 133rd in the United States.

The organization said it was created to end infant abandonment and to secure the health and safety of surrendered children.

The box contains a climate control system and silent alarm that will notify first responders at the department within two minutes of a child placed inside.

The Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation, created in honor of two Louisville mothers and their daughters killed in a St. Louis crash, were the sponsors of this baby box location.

““The Lesley & Rhyan Prather Foundation steps in to help families facing tragedies similar to the tragedy we faced when we lost Lesley and Rhyan,” Terry Hall, president of the Lesley and Rhyan Foundation said in a release. “Normally we step in after a tragedy has taken place but this baby box gives us a unique opportunity to potentially prevent a tragedy from happening in the first place. What a way to honor Lesley and Rhyan by potentially saving the life of a sweet baby.”

Lesley Prather was a firefighter with the Louisville Fire Department, and the president of the nonprofit said its partnership with Louisville Fire and the Safe Haven Baby Box program made sense.

“A firefighter’s job is to mitigate emergencies,” Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said. “They provide comfort, dignity and protection through professional care to the most vulnerable. The Baby Box is another resource to adequately care for a mother and child in a crisis situation.”

Infants placed inside the baby box are evaluated and adopted within 30 to 45 days, according to the organization. Nationwide, a total of 21 infants have been placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box since 2017.

More information on the Safe Haven Baby Box program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

