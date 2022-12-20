Santa makes early visit to Hotel Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s only a few days until Christmas and Santa has started to make some early stops.

The big man in red paid a visit to Wayside Christian Mission’s Hotel Louisville to deliver presents to the kids during this year’s Breakfast with Santa.

Families got to enjoy a festive breakfast served with scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, and of course, bacon.

Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Louisville helped Santa stuff stockings for the kids.

Stockings all are filled crayons, toys, and candy to make a child’s Christmas one to remember.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.