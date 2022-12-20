Contact Troubleshooters
Santa makes early visit to Hotel Louisville

Even with Christmas just days away, Santa took time to visit Wayside Christian Mission's Hotel...
Even with Christmas just days away, Santa took time to visit Wayside Christian Mission's Hotel Louisville to deliver presents to the kids during this year's Breakfast with Santa.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s only a few days until Christmas and Santa has started to make some early stops.

The big man in red paid a visit to Wayside Christian Mission’s Hotel Louisville to deliver presents to the kids during this year’s Breakfast with Santa.

Families got to enjoy a festive breakfast served with scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, and of course, bacon.

Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Louisville helped Santa stuff stockings for the kids.

Stockings all are filled crayons, toys, and candy to make a child’s Christmas one to remember.

