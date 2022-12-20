Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire

The vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is a total loss. Source: Louisville Fire Department
The vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is a total loss. Source: Louisville Fire Department(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department.

The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m.

They noticed a fully involved two-story dwelling and called in a second alarm due to the size of the fire and danger to nearby buildings. That put about a dozen pieces of equipment there and 70 firefighters.

A vacant building south of the home and an occupied building north of the home have extensive damage.

Those inside were able to get out and the American Red Cross is now helping them.

LFD arson investigators are working to determine what caused the fire to start.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Metro, airport snow teams prep for possible winter weather
Health experts recommend getting your flu shot early on.
Louisville pediatrician says November was the worst flu month she’s ever seen
UofL Cardinal’s ‘Week of Giving’ wraps up with winter clothing drive
When it comes to staying warm for the holidays, fire officials are providing warnings to help...
Fire officials provide safety tips for winter weather