Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department.

The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m.

They noticed a fully involved two-story dwelling and called in a second alarm due to the size of the fire and danger to nearby buildings. That put about a dozen pieces of equipment there and 70 firefighters.

A vacant building south of the home and an occupied building north of the home have extensive damage.

Those inside were able to get out and the American Red Cross is now helping them.

LFD arson investigators are working to determine what caused the fire to start.

