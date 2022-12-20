Contact Troubleshooters
Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze

Grocery store generic
Grocery store generic(Contributed)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Suddenly even shopping for holiday food has become more stressful, as threatening weather forces shoppers into rush mode.

“Buying all my Christmas gifts and food ahead of time before it hits,” shopper Dedia Lacy said. “It got rushed because we don’t want to be out there in the storm.”

But the shelves are full. At Valumarket on Bardstown Road, an unintended benefit of holiday rush planning is paying off.

“Our trucks were changed this week because of the holiday schedule, which falls good for us,” manager Mike Whitaker said, “because we get another delivery tomorrow. And another delivery Friday.”

Shoppers on Tuesday were ready to get what they need and call it a week.

“I’m ready to stay home,” shopper Ire Luca said. “I’m ready to drink my little cup of chocolate and cover up in my covers and just watch television.”

Others were having trouble finding the time to get it all done, celebrating the holidays under pressure.

“It is, especially because I waited until the last minute,” shopper Janice Garrido said. “I am shopping and working at the same time. Kind of shopping in between working.”

“We’re coming out a little early, we’re going to travel too, so we’re just trying to get it done as soon as possible,” shopper Matt Noble said. “It makes me a little nervous about it.”

However, retailers on Tuesday did not seem to share in the nervousness. Quest Outdoors for example has been busy the last two weeks.

Owner Ryan King said the last two days have been extra busy.

“This morning,” Kind said, “the line was just back to that back wall. It was amazing.”

