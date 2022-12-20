Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/20

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Main focus is on Thursday/Friday.

Rain should change to snow, west to east, near and after setup west of I-65. By midnight along I-65 and east of I-65 after midnight.

Expect a degree temperatures drop as well which will lead to a flash freeze of the wet roads to icy conditions. In addition, snowfall for about 2-3 hours will add to the dangerous road conditions. Temperatures will keep diving to 0-5 above Friday AM with little rise into the afternoon. The strong wind gusts of 45-55 mph will lead to wind chills of -15 to -25 at times.

This bitterly cold air will linger into Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

