St. Matthews eatery bringing NOLA flavor to Nulu
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for some delicious New Orleans style meals in Nulu.
The new Lou Lou on Market is set to open on Dec. 28.
It’s part of Lou Lou Food+Drink’s latest expansion. The new restaurant will have some of the same dishes, but also plenty of its own.
In addition to the food, the restaurant will host a special bar on the lowest level called Stave with specialty cocktails and eats.
Lou Lou on Market is located at 812 East Market Street.
