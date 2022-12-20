St. Matthews eatery bringing NOLA flavor to Nulu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for some delicious New Orleans style meals in Nulu.

The new Lou Lou on Market is set to open on Dec. 28.

It’s part of Lou Lou Food+Drink’s latest expansion. The new restaurant will have some of the same dishes, but also plenty of its own.

In addition to the food, the restaurant will host a special bar on the lowest level called Stave with specialty cocktails and eats.

Lou Lou on Market is located at 812 East Market Street.

