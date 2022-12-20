Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

St. Matthews eatery bringing NOLA flavor to Nulu

The new Lou Lou on Market is set to open in December.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for some delicious New Orleans style meals in Nulu.

The new Lou Lou on Market is set to open on Dec. 28.

It’s part of Lou Lou Food+Drink’s latest expansion. The new restaurant will have some of the same dishes, but also plenty of its own.

In addition to the food, the restaurant will host a special bar on the lowest level called Stave with specialty cocktails and eats.

Lou Lou on Market is located at 812 East Market Street.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/20
SnowTALK! 12/20
Generic
KYTC: I-264 West ramp to I-64 East immediate closure announced
The new Lou Lou on Market is set to open in December.
St. Matthews eatery bringing NOLA flavor to Nulu