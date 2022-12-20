Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

State Rep. Savannah Maddox dropping out of Ky. governor’s race

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission
Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Savannah Maddox is dropping out of the race for governor in Kentucky.

Maddox announced her gubernatorial run back in June.

In addition to Maddox, the crowded field of Republican candidates includes names like former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and State Auditor Mike Harmon.

Maddox released this statement on her Facebook page about her decision to end her run for the commonwealth’s top job:

I am truly grateful for the outpouring of support that I have received over the past seven months since I filed my letter of intent to run for governor. Early on, we understood that gubernatorial races take a LOT of money, and that it would require a tremendous amount of resources to make it possible to run when the time came.

Despite traveling extensively across the Commonwealth, holding a multitude of fundraisers, making thousands of phone calls, sending direct mail, and turning over every rock possible to raise the money, it is clear that we will not have the resources we need to be successful in this campaign. It is for this reason I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for the Republican nomination for Governor of Kentucky.

I believe, to my core, that the citizens of Kentucky would choose to elect a candidate with the platform we have presented. However, I cannot allow the principles that we have fought for to seemingly be rejected at the ballot box simply because the candidate espousing them does not have the ability to self-fund a multimillion dollar campaign and lacks the financial resources to get the message out to ALL of Kentucky’s primary voters.

Words cannot express how thankful I am to every person who donated and supported our effort in so many ways. This may prove to be a great disappointment for many, but please know that we are going to build upon the momentum we have created. We will continue to shake the very foundation of the political establishment through my service in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Our movement, our DEMAND for republican leadership that adheres to the Constitution and the party platform, has just begun. We’re growing, we’re watching, and we’re taking names.

Although this isn’t the outcome we may have hoped for in the immediate sense, I give you my word to keep fighting for the principles that led me to file my letter of intent in the first place. I will not back down, and I will not waver from redefining the appropriate role of government to reflect the vision our Founders intended.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene where a 15-year-old was found shot to death on...
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

Latest News

Louisville Fire Department crews rushed to a large commercial fire in the Russell neighborhood.
Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood
FORECAST: Clouds increase ahead of tomorrow’s Arctic front
The commercial fire started in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street.
Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood
Two Lanesville students charged with sexual battery and harassment
Parents seek answers after 2 Lanesville High School students charged with sexual battery
As a winter storm moves closer to the Midwest, thousands of travelers took to the skies at...
Travelers take to the skies at Louisville airport as winter weather looms