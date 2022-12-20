State Rep. Savannah Maddox dropping out of Ky. governor’s race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Savannah Maddox is dropping out of the race for governor in Kentucky.

Maddox announced her gubernatorial run back in June.

In addition to Maddox, the crowded field of Republican candidates includes names like former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and State Auditor Mike Harmon.

Maddox released this statement on her Facebook page about her decision to end her run for the commonwealth’s top job:

I am truly grateful for the outpouring of support that I have received over the past seven months since I filed my letter of intent to run for governor. Early on, we understood that gubernatorial races take a LOT of money, and that it would require a tremendous amount of resources to make it possible to run when the time came.

Despite traveling extensively across the Commonwealth, holding a multitude of fundraisers, making thousands of phone calls, sending direct mail, and turning over every rock possible to raise the money, it is clear that we will not have the resources we need to be successful in this campaign. It is for this reason I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for the Republican nomination for Governor of Kentucky.

I believe, to my core, that the citizens of Kentucky would choose to elect a candidate with the platform we have presented. However, I cannot allow the principles that we have fought for to seemingly be rejected at the ballot box simply because the candidate espousing them does not have the ability to self-fund a multimillion dollar campaign and lacks the financial resources to get the message out to ALL of Kentucky’s primary voters.

Words cannot express how thankful I am to every person who donated and supported our effort in so many ways. This may prove to be a great disappointment for many, but please know that we are going to build upon the momentum we have created. We will continue to shake the very foundation of the political establishment through my service in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Our movement, our DEMAND for republican leadership that adheres to the Constitution and the party platform, has just begun. We’re growing, we’re watching, and we’re taking names.

Although this isn’t the outcome we may have hoped for in the immediate sense, I give you my word to keep fighting for the principles that led me to file my letter of intent in the first place. I will not back down, and I will not waver from redefining the appropriate role of government to reflect the vision our Founders intended.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.