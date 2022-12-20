Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Cardinal’s ‘Week of Giving’ wraps up with winter clothing drive

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first event was held at Kroger Food Drive to benefit UofL at the home game against Western Kentucky on Dec. 14. An on-site staff collected non-perishable food items and hygiene products at all entrances of the KFC Yum! Center.

The “Week of Giving” continued Saturday against Florida A&M with the 12th annual Kyle’s Korner Toy Drive led by former Cardinal star Kyle Kuric.

New or lightly used toys were collected at entrances, with donations split between Home of the Innocents and those impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky earlier this year, the release said.

Tuesday will wrap up the week-long community campaign with a winter clothing drive against Lipscomb at 6 p.m.

Winter clothes will be collected at the arena entrances and donated to local community members in need.

