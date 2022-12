PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River.

The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m.

A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

A name has not been released.

