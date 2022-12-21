Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is working on getting more information on an early morning fire in West Louisville.

MetroSafe confirmed the fire is in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery.

Louisville Fire Department crews were dispatched at 4:04 a.m. and got to the large fire at 4:07 a.m. There is currently some traffic blockage.

We did see firefighters breaking into the structure with axes, trying to get at those flames.

Fire is still on the inside, but from the outside what we’re mostly seeing is that smoke.

