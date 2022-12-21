Drivers traveling for the holidays are adjusting their trips to avoid freezing weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be a lot of people driving to their holiday destinations this year and a lot of folks are re-planning their trips to get there safely.

People who are driving up to 22 hours straight just to avoid the bad weather said they have planned their trips around this storm to ensure they avoid any danger.

“We are supposed to get up to 20 inches of snow, so we’re getting out of here,” Michigan traveler Danny Hensley said.

Northerners just like Hensley said they’re getting out of dodge before the weather gets too bad to travel.

Some folks even moved their trips up to 24 hours to adjust for the incoming storm.

“Yeah, we just left out early to beat the storm, and we’re heading to Tennessee to spend Christmas down there,” Hensley said. “We’re heading back next week.”

“Well, we weren’t going to leave until Wednesday early morning, but instead we hit the road Tuesday at about 9:30 and drove through the night, which we were not going to do,” Minnesota traveler Heather Naysende said. “But we’re trying to get ahead of freezing rain and the bad weather coming.”

Naysende said her family is traveling from Minnesota to Florida, and even changed their route to go east to further avoid the weather.

Leaving early, however, may leave them stranded.

“Our reservations aren’t until Friday, so you know we’re kind of SOL for where we are going to sleep once we get to Florida,” Naysende said.

Jordan Ashton is driving early from Ohio to Alabama to pick up his kids for Christmas, and he’s worried about the potential to drive a terrain he’s not yet comfortable with.

“Just because I’m not used to driving in the snow,” Ohio traveler Jordan Ashton said. “Just from living down south for 11 years, it’s just something new.”

Experienced cold weather drivers, like Michigan’s Don Finney, said he changed his plans not because he doesn’t trust the weather, but because he doesn’t trust other drivers.

“People drive too fast,” Finney said. “That’s typically what their issue is. You may be able to go in a four-wheel-drive vehicle, but you can’t stop in a four-wheel-drive vehicle any quicker. So that’s the difficulty, basically thinking that you have the ability to basically say, ‘Oh, I can stop, but you can’t stop on a dime.’”

The consensus seems to be that a lot of people are taking this storm seriously and are making the proper adjustments to keep their holiday plans alive.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.