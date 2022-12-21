Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Musk says he’ll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020.(Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Musk’s announcement came after millions of Twitter users him asked to step down in an unscientific poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Since taking over San Francisco-based Twitter in late October, Musk’s run as CEO has been marked by quickly issued rules and policies that have often been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public.

He has also alienated some investors in his electric vehicle company Tesla who are concerned that Twitter is taking too much of his attention.

Some of Musk’s actions have unnerved Twitter advertisers and turned off users. They include laying off half of Twitter’s workforceletting go contract content moderators and disbanding a council of trust and safety advisors that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

Musk, who also helms the SpaceX rocket company, has previously acknowledged how difficult it will be to find someone to take over as Twitter CEO.

Bantering with Twitter followers last Sunday, he said that the person replacing him “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted.

As things stand, Musk would still retain overwhelming influence over platform as its owner. He fired the company’s board of directors soon after taking control.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville

Latest News

Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Violent California earthquake damages homes, disrupts power
LMAS giving away straw for outdoor cats, dogs ahead of possible winter weather
FILE - The bill includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858...
Lawmakers unveil $1.7 trillion bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine
Nathan Veith, an 11-year-old hit in a crosswalk in September, has returned home for the holidays.
‘It’s incredible’: Boy returns home for Christmas after spending months in hospital following crash