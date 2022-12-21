First Lady Britainy Beshear, family volunteer at Family Scholar House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First Lady Britainy Beshear and her children, Will and Lila, celebrated the first day of winter with activities for some of the children at Family Scholar House on Wednesday morning.

The trio volunteered at the nonprofit’s campus on Bradley Avenue, where they made paper snowflakes, embellished snowmen sweatshirts, decorated snowflake cookies, and shared in snow-themed stories over lunch.

Each of these activities were designed to promote fine motor skills while making the most of the winter season.

“This is a fun activity for our families, and during the holidays, a lot of us are focused on ways that we can have fun,” Family Scholar House President & CEO Cathe Dykstra said, “and this whole winter wonderland theme full of snow is perfectly timed with what [the forecast says] is coming and our kids are having a good time today.”

According to the organization its mission is to end the cycle of poverty and strive to transform the community by empowering families and youth.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.