FORECAST: Arctic blast brings snow, cold and dangerous wind chills

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (12/22/22)
  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Most of WAVE Country Thursday 6 p.m. - Friday 1 p.m.
  • WIND CHILL WATCH: Most of WAVE Country Friday 1 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Rain to snow late Thursday night with a flash freeze, accumulating snow, and bitter cold to follow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies overnight on Wednesday with only a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures above freezing with lows in the upper 30s. Expect morning and afternoon rain showers with highs in the 40s.

By evening, a winter storm with a most dramatic temperature drop. Between 5-8 p.m. eastern time, we’ll see the arctic front move through with a change from rain to snow. Conditions deteriorate.

As the temperature plummets Thursday evening, we’ll see a flash freeze, turning moisture on the roads to ice. We’ll also see a quick accumulation of generally 2-4″ of snow in Louisville with higher amounts northwest. Snow ends just after midnight.

Friday morning’s lows just below zero will be the coldest we’ve seen since 2015. Highs on Friday will only reach into the single digits. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour drive wind chills to -15° to -25° at times and cause snow to blow around quite a bit.

Saturday morning will still be cold with air temperatures in the single digits and wind chills near -10°.

By the afternoon on Christmas Eve temperatures will rise into the teens, and by Christmas Day we’ll be back in the lower 20s. Travel will improve through the weekend, especially on Christmas Day with some sunshine in the forecast.

After a small snow chance on Monday, we’ll see a gradual warming into the 40s next week with some 50s and showers possible by next weekend.

