FORECAST: Clouds increase ahead of tomorrow’s Arctic front

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (12/22/22)
  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • No weather issues through Thursday morning
  • Rain, crashing temperatures, flash freeze, snow with blizzard-like conditions late Thursday night
  • WINTER STORM WATCH: Thursday 9 PM to Friday 5 PM for areas west of I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs climb into the 40s again today. Clouds hold on tonight ahead of our much-advertised cold front.

Rain showers move into the region after midnight. The rain and clouds will limit lows to the 30s. On-and-off rain showers are expected throughout the daylight hours Thursday. Highs tomorrow sit in the 40s.

The Arctic front arrives tomorrow evening, shoving temperatures from the 40s to near 0° by Friday morning. The front not only drastically drops our temperatures (causing a flash freeze) but it switches the rain to snow. Roads may be icy before snow begins to accumulate. The wind will gust to near 50 MPH, reducing visibility and causing wind chills near -25°.

With the temperature plunge we’ll see a flash freeze take place, where any remaining moisture on the roads from the rain freezes into ice. Snowfall totals on top of those slick roads will be 2-4″ in Louisville early Friday morning, with higher totals northwest of the city, and lower totals southeast. While snowfall ends Friday morning, it’ll blow around all day with wind gusts up to 50 mph. The wind will also take wind chills down to -25° in some spots, with actual air temperatures in the single digits all day long.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

