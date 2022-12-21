Contact Troubleshooters
GRAPHIC: 80-year-old, 3-year-old pinned beneath car by driver backing out of parking spot

***WARNING: THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC.*** A woman and child, who had just returned from the grocery store, can be seen trapped beneath the vehicle. (Source: Tampa Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – An 80-year-old woman and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter were rescued after being pinned underneath a car when a driver backed over them in a Florida parking lot Sunday.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the 23-year-old driver did not see the woman pushing her great-granddaughter in a stroller when he backed out of his parking space at the Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex.

As he reversed, the driver said he “felt a bump” that he thought was a storm drain and tried to pull forward again, but the vehicle would not move.

Body camera video released by police shows Cpl. Lance Baker arriving on the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. The woman and child, who had just returned from the grocery store, can be seen trapped beneath the 2006 Toyota Corolla.

Neighbors can be seen attempting to help, using a hydraulic jack to lift the car slightly. Baker pulls groceries out from under the car to give the woman more room to breathe. Another first responder helps cut the child free of the stroller so she can be rescued.

The great-grandmother was also pulled to safety, and both victims received immediate medical attention. According to police, the woman was in critical condition and the child was in stable condition.

Police said charges are not expected, as impairment was not believed to be a factor in the collision and the driver remained at the scene and cooperated.

“We are proud of Cpl. Baker’s quick actions and calmness under pressure while helping this family,” said Interim Chief of Police Lee Bercaw in a Facebook post. “We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

