Hardin County cities work to provide shelter from cold temperatures

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County residents looking for assistance from the cold will have several resources for shelter available.

According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, the City of Elizabethtown, City of Radcliff and City of Vine Grove are working together to help residents in need find shelter.

Residents in Elizabethtown should call (270) 765-4125, Radcliff residents should call (270) 351-4477 and Vine Grove residents should call (270) 877-2422.

Denham said people in Hardin County who live outside of a municipal city should contact their nearest police department.

