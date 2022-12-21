Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prepares for winter road hazards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arctic front is expected to make it’s way through parts of the country including WAVE Country, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing the roads for the long holiday weekend.

KYTC covers winter weatherization interstates in Jefferson County, but performs many other maintenance tasks in other surrounding counties.

The organization said it has nearly 3,000 miles of road to keep an eye on.

The plan is to start treating the roads with salt and making the final call on treatment on Thursday.

KYTC said they will not be using brine in their treatment plan.

“The weather forecast is still developing, but we do not plan on using brine in District 5, so there’s rain beforehand that could wash the product away,” Jim Hannah, KYTC spokesman said. “So we will treat the roads with salt. We have the ability to treat salt with calcium chloride.”

For real time information, like what roads are the priority to clear and traffic info, click or tap here.

KYTC also has a partnership with WAZE for traffic info, so they recommend downloading that app as well.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.