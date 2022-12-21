Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky under state of emergency ahead of cold front

Gov. Andy Beshear
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the readiness of Kentucky for the upcoming winter weather.

During the Wednesday morning Team Kentucky briefing, a state of emergency has been declared before the the arctic front arrives late Thursday. Snow, icey roads, and single digit temperatures are expected throughout the state.

Beshear also signed an executive order to prevent businesses from price gouging as the dangerous cold temperatures remain in the state through Saturday.

This is a developing story. To keep track of this cold front, click or tap here for detailed updates on the forecast from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team,

