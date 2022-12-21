KSP troopers urging drivers to stay off roads during winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads Thursday evening through Friday.

Gov. Andy Beshear has already declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning during a Team Kentucky briefing.

KSP troopers will be out heavily patrolling Interstate 65, the Bluegrass Parkway and the Western Kentucky Parkway looking for stranded drivers and vehicles.

KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp spoke about how the best thing you can do is stay home during the height of the storm.

“This is a very busy time as you know for the roadways in the commonwealth. if they don’t have to be out, please stay at home where it’s warm,” Trooper Sharp said. “But if you need to be out, prepare yourself. as we always say if you have to be out, don’t call 911 for road conditions. we need to leave those lines open for emergencies.”

Trooper Sharp also said if you do have to drive then make sure your cell phone is charged and you have a full tank of gas. You should also have blankets, water, and non-perishable food items in your vehicle in case you do get stranded.

To keep track of this cold front, click or tap here for detailed updates on the forecast from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.