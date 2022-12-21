Contact Troubleshooters
KY Lottery: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville

Source: Kentucky Lottery
Source: Kentucky Lottery
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night was sold at a Louisville retailer.

The drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

The winning Mega Millions number from Tuesday night’s drawing are:

3 – 4 – 33 – 36 –52 with a Mega Ball of 17

The Kentucky Lottery said if the ticket holder had also matched the Mega Ball number of 17 then they would have won $465 million.

The winning ticket was bought at Cox’s Smokers Outlet on North Hubbards Lane in St. Matthews.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville on West Main Street.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville.

Cox’s Smokers Outlet is getting a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket and Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $510 million.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

