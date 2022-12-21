Ky. Senator Karen Berg confirms death of her son, Henry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Karen Berg (D-Louisville) released a statement on Tuesday on the death of her 24-year-old son, Henry Berg-Brosseau.

Berg said Henry had died by suicide on Friday morning.

According to the statement, Henry “spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and understanding to everyone, but especially to the vulnerable and marginalized.”

Berg said Henry, who was transgender, did not receive the same compassion he strived to share out to the world.

“I gave my whole heart trying to protect my child from a world were some people and especially some politicians intentionally continued to believe that marginalizing my child was OK simply because of who he was,” Berg said.

Henry had recently received a promotion at the Human Rights Campaign performing work to make the world more accepting and had found a community where he belonged, the statement said.

Berg said Henry struggled with mental illness from his difficulty finding acceptance. Henry had been aware of hateful, anti-trans messaging that had been circulating around the country, and told Berg in one of their last conversations “he wondered if he was safe walking down the street.”

“The vitriol against trans people is not happening in a vacuum,” the statement reads. “It is not just a way of scoring political points by exacerbating the culture wars. It has real-world implications for how transgender people view their place in the world and how they are treated as they just try to live their lives.”

Berg said people should practice tolerance and grace and “work on loving your neighbor.”

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Prevention hotline is 988.

