Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. Senator Karen Berg confirms death of her son, Henry

Karen Berg said her son Henry “spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and...
Karen Berg said her son Henry “spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and understanding to everyone, but especially to the vulnerable and marginalized.”(Family Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Karen Berg (D-Louisville) released a statement on Tuesday on the death of her 24-year-old son, Henry Berg-Brosseau.

Berg said Henry had died by suicide on Friday morning.

According to the statement, Henry “spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and understanding to everyone, but especially to the vulnerable and marginalized.”

Berg said Henry, who was transgender, did not receive the same compassion he strived to share out to the world.

“I gave my whole heart trying to protect my child from a world were some people and especially some politicians intentionally continued to believe that marginalizing my child was OK simply because of who he was,” Berg said.

Henry had recently received a promotion at the Human Rights Campaign performing work to make the world more accepting and had found a community where he belonged, the statement said.

Berg said Henry struggled with mental illness from his difficulty finding acceptance. Henry had been aware of hateful, anti-trans messaging that had been circulating around the country, and told Berg in one of their last conversations “he wondered if he was safe walking down the street.”

“The vitriol against trans people is not happening in a vacuum,” the statement reads. “It is not just a way of scoring political points by exacerbating the culture wars. It has real-world implications for how transgender people view their place in the world and how they are treated as they just try to live their lives.”

Berg said people should practice tolerance and grace and “work on loving your neighbor.”

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Prevention hotline is 988.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

Latest News

Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
GRRAND Intake of Amish Puppy Mill Goldens and Labs from Ohio
Organization working to rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from Ohio puppy mill
Suddenly even shopping for holiday food has become more stressful, as threatening weather...
Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze
Final plans are waiting on forecasts closer to the storm.
Power companies stage workers, equipment ahead of storm