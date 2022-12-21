Contact Troubleshooters
LFD investigating cause of Russell neighborhood strip mall fire

No one was hurt from the fire.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a Russell neighborhood strip mall fire to start early Wednesday morning.

MetroSafe confirmed the fire was in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery.

The strip mall had a a bakery, a barber shop and a restaurant. They’re all now total losses.

It was a 2 a.m. fire alarm and the Louisville Fire Department confirmed no injuries or rescues happened as no one was inside when they got there

There were about 70 firefighters there at one point.

