LIVE @ 3 PM: UofL coach Jeff Brohm’s National Signing Day news conference
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s not Christmas yet, but it seems that way for college football coaches.
Today is National Signing Day for college football. In his first news conference as UofL head coach, Jeff Brohm talks about the incoming class who’ve signed to play for the Cardinals.
You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.