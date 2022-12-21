Contact Troubleshooters
LMAS giving away straw for outdoor cats, dogs ahead of possible winter weather

(Geraint Rowland / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.5)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services will distribute straw to Jefferson County residents who have cats and dogs they cannot bring inside ahead of possible winter weather.

LMAS posted information about the giveaway on their Facebook Tuesday.

The giveaway will be held 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday at the LMAS Shelter on Newburg Road.

Photo identification or proof of residency is required.

Send questions to animals@louisvilleky.gov.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

