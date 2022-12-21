Contact Troubleshooters
Mammoth Cave’s secondary roads will be closed early ahead of winter weather

NPS/Mammoth Cave National Park
NPS/Mammoth Cave National Park(WYMT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - In anticipation of a winter storm predicted for the area on Thursday night, Flint Ridge, Dennison Ferry, Joppa Ride, and Houchins Ferry Roads in Mammoth Cave National Park will be closed at 3:30 pm CST on Thursday, December 22.

The secondary roads will remain closed until park crews determine they are safe to reopen for public use.

For the most up-to-date information about the status of park roads visit www.nps.gov/maca, or follow Mammoth Cave National Park on Twitter @MCNPRoadsFerry.

For general park information, please phone (270) 758-2180.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

