Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky.

Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September.

Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling Green Police Department regarding the case.

Matlock reportedly admitted to his involvement in the thefts from UPS vehicles.

Court records state each catalytic converter is valued at $3,000, making the total loss to UPS in this case $30,000.

Matlock was arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail on Dec. 21.

He had been previously arrested for a catalytic converter theft in Glasgow.

Editor’s Note: A prior version of this story misidentified the agency BGPD contacted in regards to this case. The story has been corrected. We regret the error.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

