Master P, associates provide Christmas party and presents to Louisville children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Inside the Chestnut Street YMCA on Wednesday, 300 kids got the chance to celebrate Christmas a little early this year.
Hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur Master P teamed up with the YMCA’s before and after school program and Chris 2X’s Game Changers to make sure the kids got a party.
It wasn’t just any party. It was one complete with toys, a bouncy house and a visit from Santa.
UofL men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne also showed up. The two men said there’s a lot of mutual respect.
Master P said he worked with his son, Hercy Miller, to make this happen. Miller currently plays for Payne at UofL.
Over the past decade, Master P and family members have made Louisville a second home of sorts and he wants to keep giving back.
”I know how this feels, I come from poverty,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be here with these kids. It’s a beautiful day.”
Some of the kids in the programs at the YMCA said this was the best day of the year.
