Sherman Minton to reopen a day ahead of schedule

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - After being closed for more than a week, the eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are set to reopen a day early.

The bridge, which carries Interstate 64 traffic across the Ohio River between New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, is undergoing a multi-phase rehab process over a three year period.

The eastbound lanes closed on December 14 and were expected to reopen on the 23rd. However, the work that was taking place during the scheduled 9-day eastbound closure has been completed early and will allow the Minton to open to traffic by 2 a.m. Thursday.

The bridge, which opened in 1961, is named for a former U.S. Senator and Supreme Court justice from Indiana.

The renewal project is expected to give the 60-year-old span another 30 years of life.

