SnowTALK! Weather 12/21/22

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Still on track for a mess Thursday Night into Friday. Arctic front arrives 6:30-7:30pm along I-65. Earlier west later east. When it hits, you will know it. The temperature will drop dramatically and the wind will rapidly increase. Both conditions will lead to hazardous driving conditions for the night and even into Friday. The snow itself will stop after about 4-5 hours but it will blow around all through Friday...giving the appearance it is still snowing.

Wind chills will get dangerously low into -20 to -25 range. You don’t want to mess around with that!

We will not get back above freezing again until after Christmas.

Stay close for updates!

