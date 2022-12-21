Tips to keep pets safe as the temperature drops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe winter weather is approaching Kentucky and Indiana, and as the temperature drops, pet owners should make sure their furry friends are safe.

The Kentucky Humane Society provided tips to help keep pets warm and healthy as temperatures drop.

Pets should not be left outside, the humane society said. Any pets who normally live outside are at risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death during cold snaps and severe wind chills.

People who care for stray cats in their area should make sure water dishes are not frozen and that the cats have access to extra calories. Cat shelters should be made for the cats if possible, and the cats should be fed on a regular schedule.

During the winter, cats can sometimes get under the hoods of cars to sleep. If there are neighborhood cats in the area, people should bang loudly on their car hood before starting their engine to prevent injuring or killing an animal inside.

Coolant and antifreeze is lethal for pets, and should be cleaned up immediately.

The humane society said pets’ paws and stomachs should be wiped when coming in from sleet, snow or ice as dangerous chemicals could be ingested.

Dogs should not be let off their leash in snow or ice as they can become lost from losing their scent.

Puppies should also be brought in during the winter, and people should consider puppy pads when the weather is cold as it is more difficult to housebreak a puppy during this time.

Older dogs should also avoid long walks and only be taken outside to relieve themselves.

Owners of small dogs should place a tarp on the grass before it snows and remove it once the storm is over. This will allow a place for the dog to easily relieve themselves.

Dogs should not be shaved down to the skin during the winter, and short-haired breed owners should consider getting their dog a coat or sweater.

Owners of cats who occasionally travel outdoors should keep outdoor visits to a minimum and make sure the cat returns inside at night.

More information and pet tips can be found at the Kentucky Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.