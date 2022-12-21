Contact Troubleshooters
Travelers take to the skies at Louisville airport as winter weather looms

By Nick Picht
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a pre-holiday winter storm becomes a possibility, thousands of people headed to and from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to get ahead of the weather.

WAVE News caught up with several travelers who spent Tuesday altering travel plans.

“It’s really congested,” Sukii McClellan said. “And I’m seeing coats. I ain’t seen a coat for awhile.”

McClellan and her son live in Florida, and flew to Louisville Tuesday evening to spend time with family.

She told WAVE News she only found out about the impending cold snap while on her way to the airport.

“So a friend of mine sends me a text with this long paragraph,” McClellan said. “And the beginning of the paragraph says something about 14 degrees. It was 78-80 [the past few days]; I was wearing shorts just yesterday.”

Orson Oliver was flying the reverse route, Louisville to Tampa, to check in on the horses he owns and breeds.

He said he’s been paying close attention to the forecast and scratched his first flight for one that would put him in Florida before the storm.

“I planned this trip around the weather because I want to be back for Christmas Eve to spend with the grandkids,” Oliver said. “They live here year round and so I planned it around the weather forecast.”

In total, AAA predicts nearly 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more this holiday season.

The organization predicts air travel alone will be up 14 percent from last year, which is why airport officials are asking people to pack their patience when they travel.

“It’s going to be a busy weekend,” airport spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin said. “You add in a little bit of winter weather. There’s always the chance of the unexpected anytime you travel by air, so definitely keep your eye on that flight status.”

Chaudoin also advised travelers to keep a close on their flight statuses, either through their airline or the airport’s website.

Other travelers also issued their advice to people who’ve not hit the road yet.

“Check the weather ahead of time, before you head out and make your plans in accordance with what the weather will be,” Eva Ginanni said. “And obviously, stay safe. Watch your six.”

