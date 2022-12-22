ALERT DAY FORECAST: Arctic blast brings flash freeze, snow, and dangerous cold

ALERT DAYS

TONIGHT (12/22/22)

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER STORM WARNING - Most of WAVE Country from 6 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday

WIND CHILL WARNING - Most of WAVE Country from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.

Rain to snow tonight with hazardous travel and dangerous wind chills through Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain changes to snow between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday night. Any remaining moisture on roads will freeze, creating a flash freeze situation with a thin glaze of ice. On top of that we’ll see a quick 2″-4″ snow in Louisville with higher amounts northwest of the city.

The coldest weather we’ve seen in seven years arrives Friday morning as we crash down to well below zero. Wind chills may get as cold as -30°. Snow will be blowing around all day on Friday as winds gust up to 50 mph. Highs will only be in the single digits.

It will take some time for winds to die down over the course of Friday night and Saturday morning. With that in mind, wind chills early Saturday morning could still be as low as -15° with actual air temperatures in the single digits.

Christmas Eve sees a very slight temperature improvement, but wind chills will still be below zero all day most likely. Highs will be in the mid teens with a decent amount of cloud cover lingering.

Christmas morning will be the coldest since 2004 in Louisville as lows will start out in the single digits again. By the afternoon we’ll make a run at 20° thanks to some sunshine.

We’ll keep an eye on a fast-moving clipper system for Monday, which could bring some light snow by Monday night into very early Tuesday. It’s much too early for specifics on that, but we’ll stay on top of it!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.