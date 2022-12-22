ALERT DAY FORECAST: Arctic front is just hours away

ALERT DAYS

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: 6 PM TO 1 PM FRIDAY EST

WIND CHILL WARNING: 10 PM TO 1 PM FRIDAY EST

Tonight’s flash freeze, accumulating snow, and strong winds can significantly impact travel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing rain showers will continue this afternoon with temperatures staying above freezing through sunset.

As the temperatures fall, a flash freeze occurs, this freezes moisture on the roads. A quick accumulation of 2 to 4″ is expected on top of that ice; higher amounts will be seen northwest of Louisville. Snow moves out after midnight as we fall below zero.

Friday’s morning lows will be the coldest we’ve seen since 2015. We’ll do our best to rise into the single digits for highs. Wind gusts near 45 MPH drive our wind chills into the -15° to -25° with blowing snow and even some additional snow showers.

The wind relaxes a bit Friday night, however, gusts near 40 can still be seen. Actual air temperatures fall to near 0° with wind chills near -10°.

Saturday morning will still be cold with air temperatures in the single digits and wind chills near -10°. By the afternoon on Christmas Eve, temperatures will rise into the teens, and by Christmas Day highs climb to near 20°.

Travel will improve through the weekend, especially on Christmas Day with more sunshine in the forecast.

After a small snow chance on Monday, we’ll see a gradual warming into the 40s next week with some 50s and showers possible by next weekend.

